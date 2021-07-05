Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.