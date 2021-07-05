Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
