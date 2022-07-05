Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
