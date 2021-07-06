Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.