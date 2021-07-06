Sioux City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
