Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.