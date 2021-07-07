Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…