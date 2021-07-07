 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News