Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast.