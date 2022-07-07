Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.