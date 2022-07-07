Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.