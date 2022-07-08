For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't le…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5…