Sioux City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
