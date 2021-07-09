 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Sioux City. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Saturday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

