Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.