For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
