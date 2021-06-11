For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…