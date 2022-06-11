For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. You may want to …
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Exp…