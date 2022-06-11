Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.