Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph.