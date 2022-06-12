Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…