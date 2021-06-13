Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.