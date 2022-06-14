Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.