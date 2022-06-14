For the drive home in Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong g…