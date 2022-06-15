Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.