Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98.31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
