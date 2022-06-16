Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.