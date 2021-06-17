Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.8. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings o…