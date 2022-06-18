Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.