Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.