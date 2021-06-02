This evening in Sioux City: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
This evening in Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sioux City peop…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatu…