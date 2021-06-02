Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.