Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 54F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

