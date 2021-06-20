For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 54F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temp…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…