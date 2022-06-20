Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.