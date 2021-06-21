Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.