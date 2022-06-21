Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
The National Weather Service is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.