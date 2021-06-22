For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.5. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
