This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
