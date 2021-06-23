Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
