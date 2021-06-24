Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
