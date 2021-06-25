Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.