This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 54F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sioux…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't le…