Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
