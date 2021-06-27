Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
