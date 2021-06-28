Sioux City's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
