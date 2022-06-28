This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
