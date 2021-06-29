Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.