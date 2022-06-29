Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.