This evening in Sioux City: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
