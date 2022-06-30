Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
