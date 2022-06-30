 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

