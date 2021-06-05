Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.