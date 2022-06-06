This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
