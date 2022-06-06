 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

