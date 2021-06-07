This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.63. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sioux City peop…