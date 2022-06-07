This evening in Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
