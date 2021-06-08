This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.42. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
