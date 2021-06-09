Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95.17. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.