Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.