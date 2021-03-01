Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.