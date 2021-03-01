This evening in Sioux City: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland