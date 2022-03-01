 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

