Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.