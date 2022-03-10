Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.