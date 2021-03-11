Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
